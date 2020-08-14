-
Ryan Armour putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 13th, Ryan Armour's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Armour hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Armour had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.
