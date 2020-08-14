-
Russell Knox delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Knox finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Russell Knox chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Russell Knox at even for the round.
Knox hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.
