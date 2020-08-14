-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Henley's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
