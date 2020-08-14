In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 11th, Sabbatini's 72 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.