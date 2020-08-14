Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Si Woo Kim, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; and Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 9 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at even for the round.