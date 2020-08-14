  • Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan birdies No. 5 in Round 2 at Wyndham

