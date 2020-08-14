Robert Streb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 151st at 10 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 237 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Streb had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Streb hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 6 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Streb hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.