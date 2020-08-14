Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Shelton finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Robby Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Shelton's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Shelton's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.