In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Rob Oppenheim's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.