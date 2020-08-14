-
Rhein Gibson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gibson hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gibson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Gibson at even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Gibson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gibson at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gibson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gibson at 2 over for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 over for the round.
