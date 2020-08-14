-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, and Harold Varner III are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
