-
-
Peter Uihlein putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Peter Uihlein hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Peter Uihlein hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Uihlein had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
Uihlein hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.