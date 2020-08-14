In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Peter Malnati's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 5 under for the round.