In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 10th at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Talor Gooch, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Casey got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Casey's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Casey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Casey had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Casey's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Casey had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.