-
-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Patton Kizzire tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kizzire's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.