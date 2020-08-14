Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III, and Andrew Landry are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 168 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.