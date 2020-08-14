-
Patrick Reed putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed birdies No. 2 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Patrick Reed hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Patrick Reed hit his 232 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Patrick Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Reed's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
