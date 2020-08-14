-
Pat Perez shoots 2-over 57 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Wyndham Rewards Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak competed in a nine-hole Chapman format exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Pat Perez hit 7 of 12 fairways and 11 of 15 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Perez's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Perez's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
