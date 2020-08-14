-
Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Nick Watney makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Watney hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III, and Andrew Landry are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
Watney hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
