-
-
Nelson Ledesma putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Nelson Ledesma hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 17th, Nelson Ledesma's 94 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nelson Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ledesma had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ledesma had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.