Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lashley's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
Lashley tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
