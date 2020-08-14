Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 153rd at 9 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 174-yard par-3 green third, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Kim tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.