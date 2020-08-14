Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gligic at even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.