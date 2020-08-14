-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.
Gellerman got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 4 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 5 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gellerman had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.