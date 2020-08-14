Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 134th at 4 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Jason Kokrak, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.