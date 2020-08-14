-
Matthias Schwab putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his round tied for 31st at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Matthias Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Schwab chipped in his fourth shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.
