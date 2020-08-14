In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, NeSmith chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.