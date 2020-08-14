-
-
Matt Wallace putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Matt Wallace got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's tee shot went 140 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Wallace's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.