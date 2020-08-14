-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Matt Jones in the second round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jones finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Matt Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Jones at 3 under for the round.
