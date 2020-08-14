-
Matt Every shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Every went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Every had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Every sank his approach from 156 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.
