-
-
Martin putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Martin Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Trainer hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.