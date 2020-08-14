-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Mark Hubbard in the second round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hubbard finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 13th, Mark Hubbard's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hubbard hit his 233 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
