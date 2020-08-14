-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Anderson got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Anderson's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
