-
-
Luke List shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.