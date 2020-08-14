-
Luke Donald shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 137th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Donald hit his 77 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.
