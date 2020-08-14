-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover nearly aces No. 16 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
