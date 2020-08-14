Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 8th at 8 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 185 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.