-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.