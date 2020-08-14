Kristoffer Ventura hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

Ventura stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 174-yard par-3 third. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to even-par for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ventura had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ventura's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ventura had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.