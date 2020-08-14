-
Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hickok's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 under for the round.
