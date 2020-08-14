In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat's 202 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.