Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Tway got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a 224 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.
