In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Kisner's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.