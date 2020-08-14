In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.