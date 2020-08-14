In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rose's 185 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rose's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rose's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.