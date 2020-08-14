In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Teater chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Teater's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Teater's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Teater hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.