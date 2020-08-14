-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.
