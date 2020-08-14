-
Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Spieth had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 3 under for the round.
