John Senden shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, John Senden hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III, and Andrew Landry are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Senden chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Senden hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Senden's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Senden chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
