Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Joaquin Niemann in the second round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 9th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Joaquin Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
