Jim Herman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Herman finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Jim Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at even for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Herman's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 1 under for the round.